Only 45% of elevated corridor in Koramangala completed

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad inspected the site along with B.T.M. Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Two years after work began in 2017, the elevated corridor from Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala is far from complete. The deadline for the 2.5-km long corridor – being constructed at a cost of ₹203 crore – was November 2019, but only 45% of the work has been completed to date.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, accompanied by B.T.M. Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy, inspected the site on Friday and directed officials to expedite work on the project. Officials plan to hold monthly review meetings to oversee progress.

The corridor will cover seven junctions – Ejipura Main Road-Outer Ring Road Junction, Sony World Junction, Kendriya Sadan Junction, Koramangala 8th Main Junction, Koramangala 60 feet road junction, Koramangala 5th Block, 1st A Cross junction, Koramangala BDA junction.

In a press release, BBMP said that of the 81 pillars for the elevated corridor, 67 had been constructed. According to officials, once completed, traffic congestion is likely to come down by around 40% and commute time will be reduced by at least 30 minutes.

The elevated corridor will ease vehicular movement to Tavarekere, M.G. Road, Halasoor Road, Agara, B.T.M. Layout, Koramangala, Sarjapur Main Road and Viveknagar via Kendriya Sadan Junction. It will also provide relief to motorists moving towards Indiranagar, Kendriya Sadan, Jakkasandra via Sony World Junction, read the release.

The elevated corridor will have four ramps, of which one ramp will come up near St. John’s Research Institute. Though the BBMP had requested the institute to provide some land for the same, the space was yet to be handed over. Civic officials plan to hold a meeting with authorities of the institute. As many as 25 trees along the defence land will be transplanted for the project while branches of over 83 trees along the alignment will have to be trimmed.

Mr. Prasad has directed civic officials to take up pothole filling along the entire stretch. After the inspection, the commissioner tweeted: “BBMP is trying to solve land acquisition and other issues. Meanwhile, immediate steps are being taken for desilting side drains and filling of potholes on the entire stretch.”