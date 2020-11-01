Only 40 councillors have returned e-tablets

01 November 2020 06:41 IST

The civic body had procured 198 iPads in February 2018 by paying ₹45,000 for each device

More than two years ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s 198 councillors were given electronic tablets to aid the process of paperless council proceedings. Cut to October 2020, a month after the term of the council ended, just around 40 councillors have returned the gadgets to the civic body.

In October, the BBMP’s council section had issued notices to all councillors, asking them to return the gadgets along with the accessories. This was based on express directions of BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, who had stated that the gadgets would be given to elected representatives of the next council. The councillors were required to return them within three days of receipt of the notice.

Sources in the BBMP’s council section told The Hindu that, apart from two, all the councillors had accepted the gadgets. They said that many councillors had reported that they had assumed the devices were intended for them and that they didn’t need to return them.

Former mayor B.S. Sathyanarayana said the councillors did not ask for the electronic tablets. “The BBMP thrust them upon us. Had it been made known in the beginning itself that we have to return them at the end of our term, many would have returned it by now,” he said and admitted that he hasn’t had the time to return his yet.

He added that the BBMP’s IT Cell had failed to implement paperless proceedings. “The proceedings were not sent to us online. Since this did not happen, many councillors were not able to make use of the high-end gadget,” he said.

Former mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun concurred and said that after the BJP came to power in the council, even hard copies of the proceedings were hard to come by. Stating that she had returned the device the day after she received the notice, she said BBMP was justified in asking them to be returned since taxpayers’ money was used to procure them. “However, if the gadgets are to be given to the next elected body, the administration should ensure council proceedings are paperless,” she added.