Bengaluru

Only 2.12 lakh taxi and auto drivers have applied for compensation

Auto and taxi drivers queuing up at Banashankari 1st Stage post office in the first half of May to file their applications for relief.

Auto and taxi drivers queuing up at Banashankari 1st Stage post office in the first half of May to file their applications for relief.   | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

State government had projected that 7.5 lakh drivers would claim ₹5,000 each

While announcing the one-time compensation of ₹5,000 for auto and taxi drivers, the State government had estimated that 7.5 lakh drivers could benefit from the COVID-19 relief package announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

More than 15 days after the Transport Department started receiving applications on ‘Seva Sindhu’, only 2.12 lakh drivers had availed of the benefit as of Saturday. Drivers unions have demanded the State government relax certain rules so that more drivers can benefit.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar told The Hindu that around 40,000 drivers have received the money. When asked why the number of applicants was lower than the projected number, he said it was difficult to give a reason. “In the coming days, the number may increase,” he said.

Of the applications received, only 700 have been rejected. “The department has approached the State government for permission to allow drivers to apply online till the end of June,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Taxi driver Gangadaraiah received ₹5,000 on June 5. “I had applied for compensation on May 23. I earned nothing for two months,” he said. Even though restrictions have eased, business remains down. “I hardly get two bookings per day. Compensation announced by the State government is not sufficient. I request the Central government to help the drivers by announcing compensation. I have no income to pay my EMI, tax and house rent,” he said.

Drivers’ unions have demanded that the State simplify eligibility rules. President of Namma Chalakara Trade Union K. Somashekar said, “We had requested the State government to relax several norms. In cities like Bengaluru, it’s common for two drivers to drive one vehicle, and both should be eligible for compensation. Relaxing certain conditions will help a large number of drivers in the State,” he said.

Drivers have also demanded the State government relax the rules on providing vehicle Fitness Certificates to claim compensation.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 9:46:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/only-212-lakh-taxi-and-auto-drivers-have-applied-for-compensation/article31768432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY