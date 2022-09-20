Only 17% of targeted houses of 5.17 lakh constructed: CAG report

Centre withheld ₹1003.55 crore due to non-fulfilment of prescribed condition byKarnataka government

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Housing Department has only completed 88,395 dwelling units (DUs), which constituted 17%, against the target of 5,17,531 DUs, for the urban poor as on March, 2021, in Karnataka, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has found.

The CAG report on "Housing Schemes for Urban Poor in Karnataka" of the year 2022, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, noted that under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) and Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC) of the Housing Department, projects were taken up for 5,17,531 beneficiaries out of the 13,71,592 prospective beneficiaries (38%) identified through demand survey as on March 2021.

As against the approved 5,17,531 DUs, only 88,395 DUs (17%) were completed as of March 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction of 3,28,499 DUs (63%) were yet to be (March 2021) commenced indicating that achieving the mission goal of Housing for All by 2022 was a difficult prospect.

Ineffective survey

The CAG report said the demand survey for assessing the requirement of housing for urban poor was not effective and carried the risk of exclusion of eligible beneficiaries as only 13.72 lakh beneficiaries were identified in the survey as against 20.35 lakh people requiring affordable housing in Karnataka Housing Policy, 2016.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Only 3.43 lakh out of 5.17 lakh beneficiaries were attached to the approved AHP and BLC projects after due validation using unique identification numbers resulting in beneficiaries drawing multiple benefits under same and different levels.

As Aadhaar details of spouse was not considered, "facilitating the spouse to claim benefits under different verticals of the same which was irregular", it said.

The report also flagged the deficiency in the selection of beneficiaries and said 44% of the actual beneficiaries were not even part of the prospective beneficiary list derived from the demand survey. “This resulted in extension of scheme benefits to ineligible beneficiaries such as those with annual income ₹3 lakh and those already having pucca houses.”

Joint inspection of the houses constructed under the scheme revealed that 41% of the houses visited were high cost multi-storey buildings having carpet area more than 30 square meter and did not fall within the unit cost of ₹5 lakh prescribed under the scheme.

Withheld funds

The Centre withheld ₹1,003.55 crore due to non-fulfilment of prescribed condition by the State government and due to shortfall in collection of beneficiary contribution and ULB share of ₹8,360.78 crore. "This resulted in cancellation of AHP projects and non-provision of civic infrastructure for completed houses envisioned under the scheme," the CAG said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app