Only 1.55 lakh properties in Bengaluru have rainwater harvesting structures installed

Bengaluru

01 November 2021 01:23 IST

Those who have complied demand that BWSSB incentivise them the along lines of Bescom’s initiative

Did Bengaluru miss the opportunity to harness rainwater in October when the city received ‘large excess’ of rain during the first half of the month? Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials admitted there are still thousands of properties that are yet to comply with the guidelines by installing rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures, either for storage or recharge of groundwater. As per the latest data, only 1.55 lakh properties in the city had RWH structures installed.

Rainwater harvesting was recently made mandatory for sites measuring 30ft x 40ft in the city after the Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to harvest rainwater in the city. Prior to that, since August 2009, RWH had been mandatory only for sites measuring 60ft X 40ft and above.

As per the 2009 guidelines, the water utility can levy 50% of the bill as penalty for the first six months and 100% subsequently. The BWSSB is currently collecting ₹1.5 crore a month as penalty.

“While not being prohibitive, the objection of levying the penalty is to encourage more citizens to adopt RWH. The maximum spend on installing RWH systems will not exceed ₹20,000, which is a one-time expenditure,” a BWSSB official said.

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the management of storm water in Bengaluru Urban area revealed that more than 40% of properties under the purview of the BWSSB had failed to adopt mandatory RWH structures. As per information provided to CAG by the BWSSB (in February 2020), about 2.12 lakh properties were required to adopt RWH structures, out of the total 9.85 lakh properties under its purview. However, at the time, only 1.27 lakh properties had adopted RWH structures. The compliance thereof was 60%.

Dual piping systems

The new amendment has also insisted on dual piping systems for properties on sites measuring more than 100ft X 100ft. The rainwater collected may be utilised for non-potable purposes.

Citizens, however, have questioned the lack of any incentives for those who have adhered to the guidelines and installed RWH structures. Deepak M. (name changed), a resident of Malleswaram, pointed out that the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) provides some subsidy to consumers who have installed solar rooftop water heaters. “The BWSSB should also incentivise those who comply with its guidelines,” he said.

BWSSB officials admitted that the water utility had received several representations in this regard from citizens. A senior official said it was a policy decision that was yet being considered.

V. Ramaprasad, urban expert, pointed out that the BWSSB also failed to check if the RWH structures installed were actually functional or ascertain if the consumption of supplied water had decreased or groundwater table increased. “The BWSSB should also take ownership of the groundwater and ensure there is equitable distribution by coming down on commercial exploitation and misutilisation of the resource,” he said.

In response, BWSSB officials told The Hindu that the utility had stopped giving permission to public extraction and was permitting borewells on construction sites that would be used only for drinking purposes. “For construction, we are insisting on property owners/contractors to purchase treated water,” an official said.

They are reaping the benefits

Four years ago, when businessman Haryadi Srinivasa Rao Muralidhara, a businessman, installed a rainwater harvesting (RWH) system at his house in NGEF Layout, Nagarbhavi, the groundwater level was around 30 ft. Today, the water level has risen to less than 15 ft. “What I have installed is not a sophisticated system. Yet, it has helped recharge the groundwater,” he said.

With the city largely dependent on water drawn from the Cauvery for drinking water purpose, harvesting rainwater to recharge the groundwater is most logical, say several urban experts.

This is what inspired K.R. Chandrashekhar, author of ‘Namami Gange’, a book on water management, to install a RWH structure at his house in Basaveshwara Layout, Vijayanagar, way back in 2004. “We have two tanks — a 9,000-lt capacity one for rainwater and another one with 2,000-lt capacity for water supplied by the BWSSB. The overflow from the rainwater harvesting tank is let into another bottomless tank that recharges the groundwater,” he said.

He pointed out that one good spell of rain was enough to fill up the RWH tank. “The overflow can also be let into the borewell to recharge groundwater,” he said.

It was in 2015 that the ‘Million Wells for Bengaluru’ campaign was taken up in the city by the Biome Environmental Trust. The objective of the campaign was to not just improve the groundwater table in the city, but also provide livelihood to the traditional well diggers, also known as Mannu Vaddaru.

Shubha Ramachandran, water team lead, Biome Environmental Trust, said as per their estimates, there were around 2 lakh RWH structures in the city, including percolation pits in drains and parks.

There are several cases where the increase in groundwater has been documented. In Cubbon Park, there now is in place a sustainable system after the revival of seven old open wells and construction of as many as 74 recharge wells, she said.

“The Horticulture Department used to buy water from the BWSSB. However, after the wells were revived, nearly 1 lakh litres are being drawn from them,” she said.

The trust has also undertaken a project to map the open/recharge wells in the city. To map the well on your property, one can visit http://bengaluru.urbanwaters.in/