Online petition to bring back KSPCB member secretary

An online petition has been started by citizens demanding reinstatement of Manoj Kumar, Member Secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), on the grounds that he was doing good work and took an active interest in issues concerning the city.

The IFoS officer was transferred on October 9 after serving in the KSPCB for around 14 months, and is now awaiting posting.

Objecting to the ‘abrupt transfer’, the petition, which has garnered over 1,600 signatures, alleged that he was transferred after he ‘put the reality of waste mismanagement by BBMP before the High Court’.

The petitioners wrote that he has been instrumental in the formulation and implementation of SWM Rules 2016. “During his tenure, KSPCB issued show cause notices to the civic body while recommending criminal prosecution of officials concerned for violation of environmental laws. An official should have a definite tenure of at least three years to have an impact,” says the petition.

Signatories argued against frequent shuffling of bureaucrats in sensitive and regulatory posts. “Our demand is to follow due process, allow officials their full terms as per law,” the petition read.

Incidentally, the KSPCB has seen frequent changes in leadership. Former chairman Lakshman was replaced by C. Jayaram, retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife. However, he had to make way for Congress MLA from Chickballapur D. Sudhakar, who was appointed by the JDS-Congress coalition in a bid to mollify disgruntled MLAs. Dr. Sudhakar resigned. He was among the MLAs who had revolted against the coalition.

A similar petition had been started by citizens after D. Randeep, Special Commissioner, BBMP, was transferred. His transfer order was subsequently cancelled.