Bengaluru

Online news channel owner arrested for blackmail

The target was a religious leader

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Saturday, arrested the owner of an online news channel and five of his associates for allegedly blackmailing religious leader Vinay Guruji in a bid to extort ₹50 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the CCB team set up a trap and nabbed the accused red-handed when they came to collect the cash.

The accused are Muniraju, 61, a resident of Kengeri Satellite Town and owner of Kaveri TV, and his staff Ravi Kumar, 48, Murali, 34, Manoj Kumar, 24, and Manjunatha.

According to the police, Muniraju obtained an old photo of Vinay Guruji. With the help of Ravi Kumar and others, he allegedly edited the picture. Using the edited photo, Muniraju allegedly started blackmailing Vinay Guruji. He allegedly threatened to make the photo public if he was not paid ₹50 lakh.

The accused had allegedly given Vinay Guruji the option of paying in instalments and demanded ₹30 lakh as the first instalment.

Prashant, an employee of Vinay Guruji, approached the police and filed a complaint.

The CCB have taken the accused into custody.

