Online electricity bill payment not available from Dec 13 to 15

Online bill payment services and online new connection services in respect of Bescom, CESC, Gescom, Hescom and Mescom will not be available from 9 p.m. of December 13 to 6 p.m. of December 15, in view of urgent system maintenance work.

Bescom, in a release said consumers belonging to urban areas (R-APDRP subdivisions) of all Escoms of Karnataka will not be able to utilize the above services.

Further, the release stated that Bescom’s online bill payment services through www.bescom.org portal, Bescom mitra mobile app and Karnataka Mobile one app and Online new connection services through www.bescom.org portal will not be operational during the said period for consumers belonging to following urban areas of Bescom.

They are: all sub divisions of Bangalore and Urban Sub divisions of Sidlaghatta, Chickballapur, Kolar, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Sira, Channapatna, Anekal, Mulabagilu, Bangarpet, Gowribidanur, Hosakote, Doddaballapura, Robertsonpet (KGF), Challakere, Kunigal, Harapanahally, Harihara, Hiriyur and Tiptur sub division.

However, consumers can utilize offline bill payment services at various Bescom locations, Bangalore One and Karnataka One at various locations of Karnataka.

