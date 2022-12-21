  1. EPaper
ONLINE COPY: After spurt in China, BBMP mulls over bringing back Covid-appropriate behaviour in Bengaluru

The Union Health Ministry has directed States to send samples of all new Covid-19 cases for genomic sequencing

December 21, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Covid-19 check-up and other formalities for passengers arriving at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. China, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and the United States have reported a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In the light of a spike in Covid-19 cases in China, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and the United States, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Trilok Chandra said that the civic body is thinking of making COVID-appropriate behaviour, including face masks, compulsory once again in the city.

Mr. Trilok Chandra said that a decision will be taken after the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meeting on December 21 evening. He told reporters, “Covid-19 cases are increasing in various parts of the world. Hence, as a precaution, BBMP is planning to implement compulsory Covid-appropriate behaviour after taking suggestions from the TAC.”

The Union Health Ministry has directed States to send samples of all new Covid-19 cases for genomic sequencing. Mr. Trilok Chandra said, “The BBMP will send samples from Bengaluru for genomic sequencing as per the directions of the Central Government.”

