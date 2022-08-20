Onion merchant among four arrested for beating truck driver to death

Special Correspondent August 20, 2022 22:53 IST

Special Correspondent August 20, 2022 22:53 IST

The Parappana Agarahara police on Friday arrested an onion merchant and three of his associates who allegedly beat up a 25-year-old truck driver to death and pushed him before the moving truck following a trivial row over road rage in Shanthipura on Thursday night.

The accused, Bhaskar, Pawan, and two others barged into the house of their neighbour Harikrishna and dragged him out, accusing him of breaking the side mirror of their vehicle while parking his vehicle.

The accused also caught 19-year-old Subhash, the nephew of Harikrishna, who came to the rescue of his uncle. Subhash had come to visit his uncle at the time of the incident. The police said the accused dragged the duo and started beating them up mercilessly, while Harikrishna’s father Budde Babu, 46, a housekeeping staff at an online marketing firm, pleaded to leave them and promised to pay for the damages.

However, the accused were so furious that they started kicking and punching the duo and pushed Harikrishna before a truck passing by, before the hapless father. The truck driver sped away, the police said.

Harishkrishna was killed on the spot and the accused fled the scene, leaving Subhash behind. Budde Baba, with the help of neighbours, rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Hariskrishna as brought dead , while Subhash is being treated at the hospital.

C.K. Baba, DCP, south-east division, visited the spot and formed a special team to track down the accused. The police swung into action and track down the accused on the outskirts of Mandya. The accused have been booked for the charges of murder, trespass and wrongful confinement and remanded them to judicial custody.