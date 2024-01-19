‘One-year term for Mayor leads to lack of accountability’

January 19, 2024 11:46 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

Bengaluru city has an outdated governance structure and a one-year term for the Mayor, without executive authority, leads to a lack of accountability and an inability to address the city’s pressing issues effectively, said Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South.

He was speaking at Drishti 2024, a two-day event that focused sustainable industry practices and the critical role of innovation in business, organised by the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) cohort of Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB.)

“There is a pressing need for exclusive legislation tailored to Bengaluru’s unique requirements. This legislation should prioritise the election of a popular mayor with a longer term, providing citizens with a figure of accountability,” he said.

He pointed out that Bengaluru, often hailed as India’s global city and recognized for its vibrant tech and startup ecosystem, stands at the forefront of India’s growth. Boasting the highest per capita income in the country, it presents a rosy picture of progress. Mr. Surya, however, pointed out that the city grapples with significant challenges such as daily traffic snarls, inefficient garbage management, and rising pollution, hindering its full potential.

The event featured a variety of activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, case competitions, and quizzes. More than 100 companies and students from over 150 colleges participated.

Welcoming the gathering at the Annual Leadership Summit, Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore in his inaugural speech talked about the need to address the challenge of integrating sustainability into business operations and how it requires long-term commitment involving short term strategies.

“Technological breakthroughs including AI, IoT, Automation, and Virtual Reality, have not only expanded horizons but have paved entirely new pathways for innovation. Amidst this dynamic landscape, the challenge of sustainability looms large, especially in the context of environmental impact. To address this challenge effectively, we must adopt a holistic perspective, integrating sustainability into the broader framework of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance),” he said.