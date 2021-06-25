One-year-old boy found abandoned

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 00:34 IST

Alert patrolling police rescued a one-year-old boy who was abandoned behind a fire station on Banaswadi Main Road in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Passers-by heard the baby crying and informed the local police.

“Head constable Raju S. and his colleague Jagadish Singh, who are on patrolling duty, went to the spot and took the baby, who is currently at Vani Vilas Hospital. The doctors there said he was malnourished and underdeveloped,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The police have informed the Child Welfare Committee and a case has been registered under Section 317 (abandonment of child) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are analysing CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the parents,” said the police officer.