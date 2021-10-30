One week to fill major potholes across Bengaluru

Commuters navigating the potholed road at Ideal Home Society at R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU

30 October 2021 03:48 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would give one week to the BBMP Commissioner to fill major potholes across the city.

He told reporters in Bengaluru that city roads were affected by recent rains. Responding to the online campaign by a few citizens’ groups that have asked him to join them for an inspection of city roads, the Chief Minister said he was ready to tour the city with them after a week.

He would also hold a meeting with BBMP Commissioner in this regard, he promised.

