One of RTC Employees’ Union threatens to go on indefinite strike

March 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

One of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) Employees’ union, the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, has threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the State Government fails to pay heed to their demands. At present, the members of the league and their family members are protesting at Freedom Park and on Friday, March 3, it entered its third day. 

The primary demand of the protesters is that the State government should pay salaries to the RTC employees on par with the government employees. R. Chandrashekar, the State president of the league, said that a deadline of 5 p.m. till Saturday is set for the government to make an announcement. If it fails to do so, a notice will be sent to the Labour Department informing about the indefinite strike after 14 days.

On the other hand, the management of the KSRTC and heads of various other RTCs have held meetings with representatives of the various Employees Unions on pending wage revision. Sources in the KSRTC said that after the meeting, a report has been submitted to the State government.

