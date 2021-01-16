One more U.K. returnee tests positive for new strain of COVID-19

16 January 2021 04:25 IST

The patient is from Bengaluru Rural district

One more U.K. returnee has tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19 taking the total number of new strain cases to 14 in Karnataka. The patient is from Bengaluru Rural district.

So far, a total of 47 U.K. returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested RT-PCR positive.

Meanwhile, the State on Friday reported 708 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 9,30,668. With three deaths, the toll rose to 12,158. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 643 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,09,701. Of the remaining 8,790 active patients, 183 were being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.83%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.42%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 399 cases, taking its tally to 3,94,213. With two deaths reported from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 4,357.

Active cases in Bengaluru reduced to 5,710.

As many as 84,849 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 83,831 RT-PCR tests taking the total number of tests to 1,57,89,978.