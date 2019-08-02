One more labourer killed at construction site

A 20-year-old labourer was buried alive under a mound of M-sand that was poured over him accidentally while he was working at a construction site on Suranjan Das Road in Indiranagar on Wednesday.

The deceased, Narayana, hailed from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and worked as a contract labourer with a private company.

According to the police, the driver manoeuvring a truck carrying the load of sand did not see Narayana. “By the time other labourers realised what had happened, it was too late. They ran to his aid and pulled him out. He was declared brought dead by doctors,” said the police.

Based on the complaint filed by his elder brother, Pedda Narasappa, the police have charged the company owner, the manager, the driver, and the site engineer with death due to negligence.

On Monday, a 22-year-old construction labourer was electrocuted after he was allegedly forced by his supervisor to enter a water sump and replace a defunct pump at an under-construction building in J.P. Nagar. The same day, another labourer fell to his death from the tenth floor of an under-construction residential apartment on Davis Road in Pulikeshinagar.