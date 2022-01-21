One more extortion case against two constables arrested in drug case

Bengaluru

21 January 2022 22:09 IST

Incident occured in October but it came to light now

The two police personnel who were arrested after they were caught dealing in drugs while on security duty at the Chief Minister’s residence on 80ft Road in R.T. Nagar have been booked in yet another case. Head Constable Shivakumar and Constable Santosh have been booked for allegedly taking ₹5,000 from a taxi driver after they caught him smoking marijuana near the BDA Complex in Koramangala Third Block.

The incident took place on October 25, but came to light only now after the taxi driver, Ilyas, saw the news and realised that they were the same pair who had extorted money out of him last year, said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint filed by Ilyas, a resident of L.R. Nagar, the Koramangala police, on Wednesday, registered an FIR against Shivakumar and Santosh under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Ilyas, the constables had initially tried to extort ₹ 1 lakh from him. “In his complaint, the taxi driver said that Shivakumar and Santosh caught him and his friend smoking marijuana. His friend managed to escape. However, they found a small packet of marijuana on Ilyas and reportedly demanded ₹1 lakh from him to let him go without filing a complaint,” said the police officer.

Ilyas said they bargained and finally agreed to ₹5,000. The duo allegedly let him go after threatening him. “Fearing repercussions, Ilyas did not reveal the incident to anyone until he saw the news on TV about their arrest,” he added.The incident has come as a huge embarrassment to the State Government. The R.T. Police Inspector and PSI were also suspended for allegedly failing to probe the case in detail.