One more containment zone in the city

27 May 2020 23:32 IST

The addition is Ramamurthy Nagar ward

The number of containment zones in the city went up by one as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) added Ramamurthy Nagar ward in Mahadevapura zone to the list due to a positive case being reported.

With this, the total number of containment zones in the city stands at 25.

While Bommasandra zone has six containment zones, Mahadevapura has four. The East and West zones have five each, South and Rajarajeshwarinagar zones have two each, and Yelahanka zone has one containment zone, according to the Wednesday bulletin of the BBMP.

