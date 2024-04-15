One killed, two injured in Bengaluru as scooter falls into BWSSB pit in freak accident

April 15, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 20-year-old was killed and two others injured when a bike they were riding fell into a pit over 20-feet-deep dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on SMV Road near Kommaghatta Club, Kengeri on Sunday, April 14, night.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain, 20. The injured have been identified as Umraz Pasha, 25 and Mubarak Pasha, also in his twenties. They have sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital.

The trio was returning home after visiting friends when the accident occurred. They were riding triples on a scooter and the rider, Saddam Hussein, was not wearing a helmet either, traffic police said.

Cauvery Stage V pipeline work

The BWSSB had taken up work to lay water pipeline under the Cauvery Stage V project. It had also put up two barricades around the pit, which is more than 20 feet deep. While one barricade was put up a few yards away from the pit to warn motorists, another barricade was erected right next to the perimeter of the pit.

Saddam Hussein crossed over the first barricade, which was slightly open for pedestrians, but crashed into the second one resulting in the scooter and the trio falling into the pit, traffic police said. Saddam was riding in a rash and negligent manner and lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the barricade, the police added.

Few passers-by noticed the accident and alerted the police. They rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured to a nearby hospital, where Saddam Hussein was declared “brought dead”. He was not wearing a helmet and had suffered head injuries. The other two are being treated.

Kengeri Traffic Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against both Saddam Hussein and the concerned BWSSB engineer. Further investigation is on.

