One killed, two injured as car rams into bus

A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after the car they were travelling in lost control, allegedly owing to overspeeding, and rammed into a BMTC Volvo bus on airport road in Chikkajala traffic police station limits on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavin Sharma from Mumbai. The injured are his friends Ravi Kumar, 34, and Akash, 29.

According to the police, the victim hired a cab and was going to Nandi Hills when the accident occurred around 11.45 p.m. on Chikkajala flyover.

While Sharma died on the spot, the driver and Akash sustained injuries and are being treated in the ICU. A case of reckless driving has been registered against Ravi Kumar.