One killed, seven injured in serial accident in Indiranagar

A high-end car, allegedly being driven recklessly, caused a serial accident that claimed the life of a restaurant employee in Indiranagar on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the speeding car, and six others, were also injured, while at least three vehicles were damaged. Two were in the ICU, while five others sustained minor injuries and are said to be out of danger.

The incident occurred on Indiranagar 80-feet road.

The deceased has been identified as Hari Mahanth, 36, who hails from Assam and was working as the valet parking driver of a restaurant. He was residing in Dhoopasandra. He was an employee in the restaurant for the last ten years. The police found that the accused driver is Suvidh, 40, a businessman and a resident of Defence Colony.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.15 p.m. when Suvidh, who was allegedly overspeeding in the high-end car, crashed into another car, which rammed into an autorickshaw and a goods vehicle.

Mahanth, who was taking out the car from the parking lot, died on the spot, while the drivers of the other vehicles sustained injuries. Passersby who noticed the mishap helped the victims before alerting the Halasuru traffic police. They also helped the police remove damaged vehicles from the road to clear the traffic.

Mahindra, an eyewitness, said, “I was riding my bike when the speeding high-end car rammed into a series of vehicles and I suddenly stopped. I went to help the drivers of the cars and found the driver who was taking out the car died on the spot and others were screaming. They were rushed to a nearby hospital before the police reached the spot.”

The police are awaiting the recovery of the accused driver to question him. They are also waiting for the medical report to ascertain whether he was drunk.