One killed in road accident in Madhugiri, Tumakuru

May 05, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

One person was killed and two sustained major injuries after a KSRTC bus collided with a bike on Sunday morning. The bike was headed from Kodigenahalli to Vatadahosahalli in Gauribidanur when the bus, approaching from the opposite direction, ran into it. The incident happened in Madhugiri, Tumakuru. 

The police said the deceased, Ani, 24, died on the spot. Charan, 22, and Mahendra, 25, sustained serious injuries. The injured are being treated at a government hospital at Madhugiri. 

An FIR has been registered at Kodigenahalli police station. The police said speeding could be the reason for the accident and they have initiated a probe in the case. 

