One person was killed and four persons severely injured when a speeding car rammed into a bike and plunged down from the Yeshwantpur flyover in Bengaluru on September 3. There were no vehicles below the flyover at the time of the accident, said the police.

The deceased is Shabarish Shivadas, 29, hailing from Salem in Tamil Nadu. He was driving the car. His co-passengers and a couple on the bike suffered injuries. They are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of two private hospitals in Bengaluru. Their condition is said to be critical.

The accident occurred around 3.45 a.m. The car, with three men, was coming from Malleshwaram side. It went up the Yeshwantpur flyover heading towards Tumakuru Road. The driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle. The car crossed the divider, hit a bike coming in the opposite lane before plunging to the road below.

Yeshwantpur Traffic Police said that the car was mangled and that it was an ordeal to pull out the injured and the deceased from the wreck. Police found liquor bottles in the wreckage of the car. They are awaiting the autopsy report of the deceased.