GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One injured as tree falls on auto

Published - August 16, 2024 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Slow-moving traffic due to flooding at Kempapura in Bengaluru on Friday.

Slow-moving traffic due to flooding at Kempapura in Bengaluru on Friday.

A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver was injured after a tree fell on his vehicle at Vijayanagar during Friday’s rain. According to a BBMP official, the driver who suffered a head injury was rushed to a private hospital. The official said if necessary, he will be shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Although there was no wind in the area, the tree fell as the roots of the tree were weak. The city received moderate spells of rain at different intervals, causing inconvenience to motorists. As usual, multiple roads were waterlogged in the city, even as motorists grappled to navigate through the flooded roads. A stretch of Outer Ring Road looked like a river, and the traffic situation worsened at Hebbal.

Due to flooding, there was slow-moving traffic on the downramp towards the airport, upramp towards Hebbal Circle, Devinagara Cross, and Outer Ring Road towards Hebbal Circle. Commuters were advised to plan accordingly by the traffic police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.