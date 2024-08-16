One injured as tree falls on auto

A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver was injured after a tree fell on his vehicle at Vijayanagar during Friday’s rain. According to a BBMP official, the driver who suffered a head injury was rushed to a private hospital. The official said if necessary, he will be shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Although there was no wind in the area, the tree fell as the roots of the tree were weak. The city received moderate spells of rain at different intervals, causing inconvenience to motorists. As usual, multiple roads were waterlogged in the city, even as motorists grappled to navigate through the flooded roads. A stretch of Outer Ring Road looked like a river, and the traffic situation worsened at Hebbal.

Due to flooding, there was slow-moving traffic on the downramp towards the airport, upramp towards Hebbal Circle, Devinagara Cross, and Outer Ring Road towards Hebbal Circle. Commuters were advised to plan accordingly by the traffic police.