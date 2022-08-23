One held for stealing bikes

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 23, 2022 21:03 IST

The K.R. Puram police on Tuesday arrested a bike thief and recovered 10 bikes and a car worth ₹11 lakh from him.

The accused Muniraju, a resident of Hoskote, used to break the hand locks of the bikes parked in front of houses and steal them. The accused would then take the stolen bikes to isolated places and hide them for a few days before selling them to his contacts, the police said.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The accused had stolen bikes from K.R. Puram, Banaswadi, Hennur, Yalahanka, Hoskote, Kolar, and Mulbagal police station limits.

