One arrested for house break-in

The Kadugodi police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old house break-in thief and recovered valuables worth ₹10 lakh from him.

The accused Santosh from Kolar was arrested based on a house break-in theft complaint from a Kadugodi resident, after which a special team of police analysed CCTV cameras and tracked him down.

The accused confessed that he would come to the city from his hometown and move around residential areas to identify locked houses. After zeroing in on a house, he would keep a watch for sometime before breaking into it. He has mastered the skill of breaking into any house through different methods to steal valuables, a police officer said.

The Kadugodi police have registered a case against him and are investigating further to ascertain his criminal background.