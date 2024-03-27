On World Theatre Day, check out these stage spaces in Bengaluru

March 27, 2024 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Pick a back row at the movies and a front one for the theatre. On World Theatre Day observed on March 27 every year, we look at some of the city’s spaces where expressions and emotions come alive on stage:

Ranga Shankara

With a seating capacity of 310 and a reputation for strict theatre timings, Ranga Shankara might be the most well-known theatre space in the city. It was founded in 2004 by Arundathi Nag in memory of her late husband Shankar Nag. With their rendition of Arsenic and Old Lace, they might be the only space staging a play on World Theatre Day.

For details log on to www.rangashankara.org

Bangalore Creative Circus

Operating out of what once was an old warehouse, the Bangalore Creative Circus is not a conventional space for theatre. Established in 2019, it can accommodate up to 200 people (or chairs) for a fulfilling stage show; the space is also used by art and other creative collectives, apart from workshops and interactive sessions.

For details log on to www.blrcreativecircus.com

Jagriti

Perhaps one of the first cultural spaces to open in South East Bengaluru, Jagriti Theatre with a seating capacity of 200, was founded in 2011 by Arundhati and Jagdish Raja. Over the years it has lent itself to creative expressions in music, dance and comedy performances apart from theatrical ones, in multiple languages.

For details log on to www.jagrititheatre.com

Goethe-Institut

Also known as the Max Mueller Bhavan, the auditorium here can seat 150 people. While you can catch a play here, the Institute does not let out their space for third parties to rent, using it only for their own and partner projects. However, they are open to collaborations and interested parties can submit their proposals to the Institute.

For details log on to www.goethe.de/ins/in/en/index.html

Set a stage These theatre troupes are spread out all over the city and with the increasing difficulty in commuting it makes sense to find one closest to you. Follow their socials to keep abreast of their upcoming plays, workshops and more: Vyoma Art Space: JP Nagar 3rd Phase / @vyomaspace Bangalore Theatre Company: Whitefield / @bangalore_theatre_company WeMove Theatre: Jayanagar 1st Block / @wemove_theatre Our Theatre Collective: Koramangala 4th Block / @ourtheatre.collective TheatreNama Studios: Koramangala 1st Block / @the_theatrenama

