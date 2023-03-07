HamberMenu
On Women’s Day, city bus travel is free for women in Bengaluru

March 07, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Suchith Kidiyoor
On Women’s Day, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will provide free bus rides for women passengers in the city. On March 8, women can travel in all types of buses including premier AC services such as Vajra and Vayu Vajra services (operated to Kempegowda International Airport).

The primary objectives of the outreach programmes is to provide a safe public transport system to women, and increasing the ridership of city buses by encouraging women to switch to public transport from other modes of transport.

Passengers avail the free ride in Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC),  on the occasion of 25 years of the Corporation offering free services across Bengaluru on August 15, 2022. 

Passengers avail the free ride in Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC),  on the occasion of 25 years of the Corporation offering free services across Bengaluru on August 15, 2022.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The BMTC last offered free bus rides for Bengalureans when it turned 25-years-old, on August 15, 2022. On March 8, for the first time, the BMTC is offering free bus rides exclusively for women passengers. The Corporation has a fleet size of 6,600 buses and runs schedules of 5,567 buses every day. It operates 50,000 trips and covers a distance of 10.84 lakh km.

On an average, 29 lakh people rely on city bus services. It is said that around 25% to 30% of passengers travelling are women. On March 8, more than 20 lakh women are expected to travel in city buses. 

