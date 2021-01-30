On track with cycle lanes

Dedicated track on Racecourse Road and Raj Bhavan Road almost ready

Cycling on the busy Racecourse Road and Raj Bhavan Road in the central business district (CBD) will now be a breeze. While the cycle lane on the footpath between R.C. College and turf club is ready, painting work on the track on the Raj Bhavan Road is being taken up.

Both these roads are part of the 5-km stretch from Minsk Square, Raj Bhavan Road, to Basaveshwara Circlethat is being developed by the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL). The dedicated footpath with cycle track and tactile pavement track was to have been completed in November last year.

The BSCL had planned to create cycle lanes on 30-km of roads in the CBD. According to BSCL managing director Rajendra Cholan, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which has provided the design for the cycle lanes, is conducting field study to identify roads where these lanes could be created. “DULT has submitted drawings for 14 roads already. However, in some cases, the road width is less, for which a discussion with the traffic police is essential before the proposal can be approved,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also working on cycle tracks on a 35-km stretch between Silk Board and Lowry Junction, as part of the Non-Motorised Transit project, for which ₹51 crore has been earmarked.

BBMP’s initiatives

Senior officials in the BBMP’s Road Infrastructure Department told The Hindu that 5-km on this stretch between Lowry Junction and Mahadevapura is ready. Work is under progress between Silk Board and Iblur Junction, the official said. “While the footpath development work has been completed, asphalting work for the cycle track is under progress, following which bollards will be fixed,” he said.

Also in the pipeline is a cycle track from Lowry Junction to Trinity Circle and a loop from 80-feet Road near Old Madras Road to Domlur flyover. “Work on these stretches will be taken up after those under progress are completed, based on availability of funds and permission from the Police Department,” he said.

The cycling community is hoping that agencies will complete the projects within the deadlines. Sathya Sankaran, Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor, said that once work on the cycle tracks are complete, signboards would have to be put up. “We will coordinate with the traffic police, and request them to issue a notification prohibiting parking of vehicles on cycle lanes and ensure that vehicles don’t use the dedicated track,” he said.

He said that as per rough estimates, there were nearly 1.5 lakh cyclists in the city. Given the number of cyclists, he hoped the authorities work on creating more cycle lanes across the city.