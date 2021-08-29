On the trail of the rape accused

MYSURU

29 August 2021 02:02 IST

Was a bus ticket for a journey made on August 24 from Talwadi in Tamil Nadu to Chamarajanagar in Karnataka the vital clue that led the police to zero in on the Mysuru gang rape accused and arrest them?

Sources said the police teams which scoured the crime scene stumbled upon this ticket which led them to the hideouts of the accused. The heinous crime took place on Tuesday evening and the police had reached the spot by Wednesday morning — much before the news of the crime had broken out — and had cordoned off the area. During their search, they stumbled upon liquor bottles as well, and sources said a bus ticket too was retrieved from the vicinity.

The next step was to pursue the lead for which the police examined the call detail record from mobile towers which also provides clue to the location of a person when the calls were made.

The police could match one of the numbers from two mobile towers — one of which was close to the scene of the crime and another located en route between Chamarajanagar and Talwadi. This helped them zero in on the suspects, according to sources. However, Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood not elaborate on the nature of clues but said they were able to nab the accused based on “scientific and technical evidence”.