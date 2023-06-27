ADVERTISEMENT

On day one of CET document verification, students troubled with Internet disruption

June 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Day one of the document verification for Common Entrance Test (CET-2023) rank holders organised at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office was troubled with Internet disruption on Tuesday morning.

The KEA is conducting document verification for students residing in Bengaluru at the KEA office in Malleswaram. Due to technical issues, thousands of students and parents had to wait for hours to verify and upload documents.

“On day one of the CET document verification, we had to wait for two hours to upload the document as the system was hanging during scanning. In the morning, there were lot of technical errors during the time of document online verification. Parents and students were asked to wait for a long time and the authorities did not take any measures to clear the queue. There was also a mismatch in the board exam marks of many students,” a parent said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A student added, “In the beginning, there was no Internet for at least 30 minutes. Later, there were too many technical glitches which prolonged the process. The scanning machines were not working properly. The KEA was poorly equipped.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramya S., Executive Director for KEA, denied the technical glitches. She said, “There was trouble because some students kept their bags on the Internet cable which disrupted the network. During data entry, our staff made a mistake and wrongly entered the CBSE, ICSE and other board exam marks of some students. After objections by the students, we immediately corrected it. Then the document verification went smoothly.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US