On day one of CET document verification, students troubled with Internet disruption

June 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Day one of the document verification for Common Entrance Test (CET-2023) rank holders organised at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) office was troubled with Internet disruption on Tuesday morning.

The KEA is conducting document verification for students residing in Bengaluru at the KEA office in Malleswaram. Due to technical issues, thousands of students and parents had to wait for hours to verify and upload documents.

“On day one of the CET document verification, we had to wait for two hours to upload the document as the system was hanging during scanning. In the morning, there were lot of technical errors during the time of document online verification. Parents and students were asked to wait for a long time and the authorities did not take any measures to clear the queue. There was also a mismatch in the board exam marks of many students,” a parent said.

A student added, “In the beginning, there was no Internet for at least 30 minutes. Later, there were too many technical glitches which prolonged the process. The scanning machines were not working properly. The KEA was poorly equipped.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramya S., Executive Director for KEA, denied the technical glitches. She said, “There was trouble because some students kept their bags on the Internet cable which disrupted the network. During data entry, our staff made a mistake and wrongly entered the CBSE, ICSE and other board exam marks of some students. After objections by the students, we immediately corrected it. Then the document verification went smoothly.”