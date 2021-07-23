On day 2, students brave heavy rain and landslips to get to SSLC exam centres

Despite blocked roads in several districts, 99.65% of class X students sat for exam

Class X students in many parts of Karnataka braved heavy rain to reach their examination centres to sit for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam, which concluded on Thursday. In some districts such as Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, roads leading to the exam centres were submerged or blocked because of landslips and fallen trees. Despite this, 99.65% of the students reported to their centres and took the exam.

Department officials swung into action to arrange transport facilities for the students. For instance, in Chikkodi, around 44 students almost did not make it to their exam centres as the road was blocked by a huge tree that had fallen. “We immediately alerted the local police as well as the Fire and Emergency Services. They managed to clear the road in time and all 44 students gave the exam,” said an official.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar lauded the efforts of the authorities. The SSLC examination was conducted over two days with core subjects on July 19 and the languages on Thursday. A total of 67 students who tested positive for COVID-19 answered their papers at COVID Care Centres across the State. Another 152 candidates who were experiencing symptoms sat in isolated rooms at their respective exam centres.

With all students deemed as passed, Mr. Kumar said there were around 12 lakh seats available in PU colleges. In instances where colleges see more demand than seats, the department will look into the feasibility of increasing student strength.