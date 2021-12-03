Watch Omicron impact: Road closed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

03 December 2021 18:03 IST

A case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in J.P Nagar

The BBMP closed down 6th Cross Road in RBI Layout, JP Nagar, Bengaluru on December 3 after a resident was infected with the Omicron variant of the novel corona virus.

With two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Karnataka, the State Government has made two doses of vaccination mandatory for parents of children aged below 18 years who are going to schools and colleges.

After a three-hour-long meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Ministers and senior officials on December 3, the government made two doses of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to people seeking entry to malls, cinema halls or theatres.

It had already made two doses of vaccination mandatory for people working in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, public libraries, zoo, and botanical gardens.