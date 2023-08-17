Omani patient undergoes complex robot-assisted surgery for narrowed ureter of transplanted kidney

August 17, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A complex robot-assisted surgery to clear an obstruction of a narrowed ureter of a transplanted kidney at a private hospital in the city has treated a 51-year-old Omani woman, who was suffering recurrent urinary tract infections.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, where the woman was referred to, said she had undergone an unrelated kidney transplant a year ago in Pakistan. The transplanted ureter was obstructed by a broken piece of ureteral stent.

“As part of the transplant, ureteral stenting (also known as double J stent) was done wherein a thin, flexible plastic tube was placed temporarily in the ureter to help urine pass from the kidney into the bladder. The transplanted kidney functioned well, however, a piece of the double J stent in the transplanted ureter was broken,” said a statement from the hospital.

Multiple attempts were made surgically by multiple hospitals in Oman to remove it, however, the broken piece was left behind causing an obstruction to the transplanted ureter and resulting in repeated urinary tract infections.

“In order to provide temporary relief and help preserve kidney function until the underlying issue can be treated, a diversion percutaneous nephrostomy was performed wherein a small tube was inserted directly through the skin and into the kidney, guided by ultrasound.

“The tube was then connected to a catheter outside the body, allowing urine to bypass the blocked portion of the urinary tract and drain directly from the kidney. However, the patient had recurrent urinary tract infection needing multiple courses of IV antibiotics as well as multiple ICU admissions,” the statement said.

The complex surgery was performed by a team of surgeons led by Mohan Keshavamurthy, Senior Director, Urology, Transplant and Robotic Surgery, and Sreeharsha Harinatha, Additional Director, Urology, Transplant and Robotic Surgery, at the hospital.

“We cut open the bladder and found the ureteric orifice (the point where the ureter connects to the bladder allowing urine to flow) of the transplanted kidney through which we located the level of obstruction. We then removed the nephrostomy tube which was directly inserted through the skin into the kidney and did a robot-assisted laparoscopic transplant kidney pelvic-cystostomy wherein, the broadened top part of the ureter which is the pelvis was disconnected robotically from the ureter and connected to the bladder by creating an opening thereby allowing urine to pass directly into a catheter which is placed in the bladder,” explained Dr. Harinatha.