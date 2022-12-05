  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Old Rex in a new, luxurious avatar

December 05, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shalini Kapat,Bharath Gowda B.R.
The new look Rex.

The new look Rex. | Photo Credit: Bharath Gowda B.R.

Rex on Brigade Road in Bengaluru, which closed in 2018, is back but quite unrecognisably transformed, as South India’s first Director’s Cut, launched by PVR Cinemas.

It offers what is called a “boutique cinema experience” in uber-luxurious environs and will open for shows on December 9 with a “festival of food and cinema.”

What Rex looked like earlier.

What Rex looked like earlier. | Photo Credit: file photo

The new structure was built ground up, by demolishing and reconstructing the old Rex, said CEO of Prestige Group Muhammad Ali. It has a total of 243 seats and 16-20 shows will be played per day.

The theatre has two movie lounges, namely The Maverick and The Maestro, and five auditoriums with their own thematic design, said Titto, manager in charge of Director’s Cut.

A range of gourmet menu curated by celebrity chefs will be made available at the push of a button next to the 180-degree recliner chairs. The ticket price will range from ₹800 to ₹2,200 (food not included).

Mr. Ali recalled the history of Rex. “The uniqueness of Rex cinema comes from the history during the Second World War. Since 1940s it has been screening films all the way till 2018. The whole journey of Rex carries story, nostalgia and emotion which every Bangalurean can relate to.”

