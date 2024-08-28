Old is the new young: Senior citizens rediscover purpose at job fair in Bengaluru

A recently held job fair in Bengaluru buzzed with an energy that belied the age of its participants. Seniors from across the city gathered for the Nightingales Job 60+ fair, an event that showcased a growing trend among India’s ageing population: the desire to stay active, purposeful, and financially independent long after the traditional retirement age.

“I have the desire to breathe my last breath while working,” said retired teacher A.S. Taj, who visited the fair with her husband. Her words encapsulated the spirit of the event, where seniors, some well into their seventies, came looking for opportunities to contribute their skills and experiences to the workforce once again.

500 attendees, 30 companies

Organised in partnership with Rotary Bangalore West at St. Joseph’s University in Shanthinagar, the fair drew over 500 attendees and featured more than 30 companies offering roles ranging from engineers and technicians to administrators, instructors, and retail professionals. Several employers conducted on-the-spot interviews, and many seniors walked away with job offers in hand.

Derek Hamilton, a 72-year-old retiree from Sarjapur, having worked in education for over 51 years, wasn’t ready to step away just yet. “I retired some time back, but I want to get a job because I still feel I have the energy, and I still feel I can contribute,” he said. “I want to be with children, teachers, and parents instead of sitting at home and cooking.”

‘Jobs 60 Plus’

The job fair is part of Nightingales Medical Trust’s “Job 60 Plus” initiative, which has been helping financially insecure elders find employment for over a decade. The initiative aims to combat the challenges many seniors face in India, such as rising living costs, lack of pensions, and dependence on others for livelihood.

S. Premkumar Raja, co-founder and honorary secretary of the trust, explained the significance of the programme, which was held on August 25. “Many elders, who retire at 58 or 60, find it difficult to lead a life of dignity. Through our ‘Job 60 Plus’ programme, we assist financially insecure elders in finding employment,” he said.

For some attendees, the job fair was more than just a chance to find work — it was a lifeline. “I have kids and a husband, who is alive, but it’s of no use. My husband lives with my daughter; both of them offer me no support,” said 68-year-old Nagalambike H. “So now I’ve come here in hopes of finding a job to sustain myself.”

Others, like Joyce Shakti, a recent retiree at 60, came in search of a new purpose. “I thought I’d enjoy retirement, but there is actually nothing to do,” she said. “I want to look for a job again, to keep myself engaged and also because it’s healthy for my mind. Especially females, after 60, we think we should adopt the mindset that we’re aged, but I disagree. Retirement is not the end of the road.