Bengaluru

Ola to soon launch electric scooter

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola, on Friday revealed the company’s soon-to-be launched electric scooter on social media.

He posted a video of him riding the two-wheeler in Bengaluru. “Took this beauty for a spin! Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming!” he tweeted.

Ola Electric is set to launch the two-wheeler soon. The company has invested in a manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, and the first phase of construction is reportedly nearing completion.


