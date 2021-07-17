Bengaluru

Ola receives 1,00,000 bookings for electric scooter in 24 hours

Ola electric scooter  

Bengaluru-based mobility platform, Ola, received 1,00,000 bookings for its electric scooter in 24 hours of opening pre-launch booking for the two-wheeler, said the company on July 17.

 

Ola electric two-wheeler

Ola electric two-wheeler  

 

Ola Electric opened reservations for its yet-to-be-launched electric scooter on July 15 via olaelectric.com. Interested persons had to pay a refundable amount of ₹499.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “The unprecedented demand is a clear indicator of shifting consumer preferences to EVs. This is a huge step forward in our mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility.”

This makes Ola electric bike the most pre-booked scooter in the world, claimed the company.


