Ola integrates emergency button with police control room

In the backdrop of several complaints from passengers about misbehaviour by taxi drivers, taxi aggregator Ola has integrated its in-app emergency button with the control room of the police. When a passenger presses the ‘emergency button’, he or she will be given the option of calling ‘100’ directly.

“Once this is activated, the police will have real-time access to the customer’s ride information and the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, enabling quicker response and on-ground support from the nearest police team,” said Ola in a press release.

The aggregator said that the integration will enable seamless sharing of ride information, including driver and car details. The police can track the vehicle and contact information of the passenger will also be shared with the police.

The company has promised that Ola’s Safety Response Team (SRT) will also immediately contact the customer and provide on-phone assistance until his or her safety is confirmed.

Over the last couple of years, there were many instances of taxi drivers physically and sexually abusing women passengers, especially on the alternative road leading to Kempegowda International Airport.

Following a rise in complaints by women passengers, the police prohibited use of the alternative road at night.