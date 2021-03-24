Officials visit Doddakallasandra lake

BBMP officials visited Doddakallasandra lake, which is currently being restored, after residents and members of the lake protection committee raised concerns over extension of a sewerage diversion beyond the rajakaluve intersection.
In a release, Doddakallasandra Lake Protection Committee (DLPC) said they felt the channel had been extended without any valid reason other than to collect sewage from a residential apartment.
“This will prove to be a stumbling block for collecting rainwater for the lake from adjoining areas. During the rainy season, because of the natural slope towards the lake, a large quantity of rainwater runs through drains from localities towards the lake. There are three roads that touch the lake, and have a huge potential for collecting rain water,” they stated in the release.
Committee members added that the BBMP chief engineer, who visited the site, agreed to work out a design to collect rainwater, and share the design for review.