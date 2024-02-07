Officials inspect progress of K-100 project in Bengaluru City

February 07, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

To expedite development works under the K-100 project, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh has given a slew of directions, including building of Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station.

On Wednesday, February 7, Ms. Rajneesh, along with officials, inspected development work at various locations along the 9.2 km stretch of the K-100 canal from Koramangala Rajakaluve to Bellandur Lake.

The inspection was done to review the progress of canal development works. Additionally, officials reviewed the construction of a 05 MLD STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) near Kumbaragundi to purify the water flowing through the Rajakaluve. Ms. Rajaneesh instructed authorities to expedite the remaining works of STP and commence operations at the facility as soon as possible.

Furthermore, officials inspected areas at Wilson Garden, where canal development works are under way. The officer inspected the site and instructed the Bangalore Urban Deputy Commissioner to conduct a survey to clear encroachment of the Rajakaluve.

During the inspection of the K-100 canal near Shantinagar Bus Stand, officials observed the inflow of untreated water into the canal. Ms. Rajaneesh emphasised the urgent need to halt this inflow and instructed the water board to take immediate action to build an Intermediate Sewage Pumping Station of 15 MLD capacity. The KSRTC will be providing land for this.

Progress details of K-100 Project

The K-100 project, spanning 9.2 km, has seen significant progress. The lower section of the canal, previously polluted, has been completely cleaned, and arrangements have been made to ensure continuous flow of water, said an official.

Structural enhancements, including the construction of retaining walls and culverts on both sides of the canal, have been completed. Additionally, modernisation of electrical infrastructure for night time illumination, granite paving, landscaping, footpaths, and drainage work, have all been executed.

Bridges have been constructed for pedestrian movement on both sides of the canal, and modern transformers have been installed for electrical infrastructure, officials added.