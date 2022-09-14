Officials asked to save houses if possible: CM

Special Correspondent BENGALURU
September 14, 2022 22:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

While declaring that he had instructed officials not to stop the demolition drive against encroachers succumbing to pressure, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday also said he had suggested to them to consider the option of saving the houses wherever there was an alternative.

Replying to the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said it was time to stop the blame game. “There is no end to the process if we try to blame the previous dispensations for the problem and try to find out who exactly was responsible for the problem of encroachment,” he said. “We have instead decided to cleanse the system now and ensure that the problem of flooding does not recur.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the rains were unprecedented as the groundwater table in the State had reported an average increase of three meters. Similarly, 70% of tanks in the state were filled up due to rains, he noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app