Officials asked to save houses if possible: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

While declaring that he had instructed officials not to stop the demolition drive against encroachers succumbing to pressure, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday also said he had suggested to them to consider the option of saving the houses wherever there was an alternative.

Replying to the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said it was time to stop the blame game. “There is no end to the process if we try to blame the previous dispensations for the problem and try to find out who exactly was responsible for the problem of encroachment,” he said. “We have instead decided to cleanse the system now and ensure that the problem of flooding does not recur.”

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said the rains were unprecedented as the groundwater table in the State had reported an average increase of three meters. Similarly, 70% of tanks in the state were filled up due to rains, he noted.