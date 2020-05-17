Official suspended for allowing walkers inside Cubbon Park

A deputy director of Horticulture Department was suspended on Saturday for allegedly allowing a “group of people” and a “senior police officer” into Cubbon Park.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the official.

S. Umesh, president of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, said people were seen walking in and out of the park recently and the security personnel had let them in. “Is the law different for the rich and powerful?” he asked.

The order states that the suspension was done as it was in violation of guidelines issued by the Union and State governments to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Cubbon Park has been closed from 21 March, following the lockdown.