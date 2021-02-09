Official caught taking bribe to issue OC

The suspect is an Assistant Director, Town Planning, BBMP

The Assistant Director, Town Planning, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹27.4 lakh from the owner of a brewery to issue an Occupancy Certificate (OC) on February 5.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) claims that the official, Devendrappa, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

During a search of his house, the ACB found expensive SUVs, several bank accounts, fixed deposits, 120 bottles of liquor and 430 files with seals of the chief engineer, executive engineer and joint commissioner of the BBMP.

ACB officials informed the Excise Department to book Devendrappa under appropriate sections for storing liquor beyond the permissible limit. A probe is on to ascertain why he had so many files and seals of senior officials in his house.