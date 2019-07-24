OFC policy being drafted

‘IT city’ Bengaluru is yet to have a Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) policy, the lack of which is being cited as one of the reasons for mismanagement of OFCs across the city.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had drafted a policy and sent it to the Urban Development Department (UDD) in 2016. Though the draft was notified, and suggestions and opinions invited from the public, there has been no progress.

Now, the UDD is reportedly drawing up a fresh policy, taking into account the need and demand for better internet connectivity.

According to sources, a couple of months ago, the UDD had directed the BBMP to issue notices to telecom companies and internet service providers with regard to drawing lines underground. However, the policy will take into account the necessity of overhanging cables in some cases, such as while providing connection to individual houses.

Sources claimed that the policy will focus on clearly defining unauthorised cables, besides laying conditions with regard to road restoration after laying cables.

Though permission to lay new lines is given by the BBMP’s OFC Cell, there is lack of monitoring at the ward level. Sources said that this is also being covered in the policy.

According to the draft, the BBMP will not permit service providers to draw lines overhead, or cut roads, in places where cable ducts are available.

“If these aspects are properly implemented on the ground, the problems of overhanging cables, indiscriminate road cutting and others, will be solved. If penalties and approvals are properly imposed and collected, the BBMP can get a revenue of over ₹300 crore,” a source claimed.