OC of Sobha City will be reissued after submission of proper documents: BBMP Chief

January 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) cancelled the Occupancy Certificate (OC) of flats in Sobha City apartment on Thanisandra Main Road, leaving the house owners in the lurch, BBMP Chief Commissioner clarified that the OC was canceled due to wrong documents submitted by the builder and if they submit the right one, BBMP will issue fresh OC.

On January 21, the BBMP, in an official order, withdrew the OC of Sobha City, a project developed and sold by Sobha Ltd. in Bengaluru. It alleged that the apartment builder had submitted a fake No-objection Certificate (NOC) of the Fire Department, and hence the BBMP withdrew the OC issued earlier to the apartment.

“The first OC issued earlier was cancelled since the wrong documents were submitted, and fresh OC will be issued after taking all the explanations. We will also take action against the person who produced wrong documents,” Tushar Giri Nath, BBMP Chief Commissioner, said.

Meanwhile, CREDAI Bengaluru on Monday in a statement said that revoking of OC by BBMP comes as a surprise to the industry as member developers of CREDAI have always embraced regulations and processes set forth for the real estate sector. “Sobha, along with other leading brands in the country, is a long time CREDAI member and like all member developers has always abided and complied with industry regulations, including the RERA law passed in 2016,” Bhaskar T. Nagendrappa, president, CREDAI Bengaluru, said in a statement.

He said that CREDAI believes that Sobha has never intentionally in the past and even now tried to violate laws and that they were confident that Sobha will resolve this with the authorities concerned at earliest and ensure none of the residents were affected.

In a statement by Sobha Limited on Monday, it said that it took immediate and all remedial steps in consultation with the Fire Department to comply with necessary regulations to obtain renewed approvals.

“The project was launched and completed after receipt of and in compliance of the relevant NOCs, permissions, and sanctions from various authorities from 2011-13. This action of BBMP has been taken pertaining to certain Fire NOC and Fire Clearance documentation submitted earlier. Sobha Limited took immediate and all remedial steps in consultation with the Fire Department to comply with necessary regulations to obtain renewed approvals. The re-issued clearances along with all other NOCs from various departments that were already obtained were duly submitted to BBMP and appropriate representations were made. Working with BBMP, who already have the resubmitted documents, we are sure we will resolve this issue at the earliest,” Sobha Limited said in the statement.