Objections to wards being named after historical figures

Many have taken objection to city wards being named after historical figures. History and heritage enthusiast Udaya Kumar P.L. tweeted that he had submitted a “proposal to name wards based on the names of historic villages within the wards, but BBMP had preferred the names of unrelated people”.

“A place is far greater than any one individual. But when deification is the norm, you propose names of individuals for the city’s wards,” he tweeted.

When quizzed as to how the civic body arrived at the names of these wards, Chief Civic commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said it was decided to name the wards so “based on the feedback on people’s opinion”, but later clarified it was not based on any direct survey.

He said if people had any objections to the names of the wards, they can submit their objections and the State government would look into it.

In the draft of the new delimited wards, wards have been named Kanneshwara Rama, Veera Madakari, Chanakya, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranadheera Kantheerava, Veera Sindhura Lakshmana, Vijayanagara Krishnadevaraya, Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Deendayal, among others.