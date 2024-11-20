OBC Associations protest against IIMB alleging caste discrimination

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and OBC Federation of India on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Freedom Park against the alleged caste discrimination at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters raised four demands — proper implementation of reservations at IIMB, the constitution of dedicated grievance redressal cells to safeguard the rights of minorities, ending caste discrimination with institutional acknowledgement and stopping caste harassment with the assurance of a safe and inclusive environment for all stakeholders of IIMB.

“The administration must immediately stop harassing faculty members who are raising diversity and inclusion issues on the campus,” the protesters said.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.S. Shivanna, the general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), spoke at the protest and emphasised the urgency of implementing constitutional guarantees at premier institutions like IIMB.

J. Enjeerappa, the president of OBC Federation of India, demanded the resignation of Rishikesha T. Krishnan, the director of IIMB, alleging that he had violated the reservation policy.

The protesters said they would continue their fight until their demands are met and that all three organisations will jointly present the issues to the President of India, the Prime Minister and the Union Education Minister seeking action against the premier institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

IIMB denies allegations

However, IIMB denied all allegations levelled against the institution. “IIM Bangalore categorically denies and refutes the allegations and statements made in the press note and at the protest held on November 20,” said a statement from IIMB.

“IIM Bangalore is in the process of implementation of reservation for faculty positions pursuant to coming into effect of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019,” the statement said. The non-implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019 has been a bone of contention.

However, IIMB said that it had also launched Special Recruitment Efforts for candidates from reserved categories in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Over 10 new faculty from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) have joined the institute since 2019,” the statement said.

The statement also said, “The Institute has long prioritised nurturing an inclusive work environment, one that promotes the growth and development of all our stakeholders who come from diverse backgrounds, including SC/ST and OBC communities. Specifically, IIMB has established a Diversity and Inclusion Cell, along with a Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee (“DIGRC”), to provide robust support and address any grievances, ensuring a discrimination-free atmosphere. As such, the Institute has established strong anti-discrimination policies and procedures to ensure that there is no caste-based discrimination or harassment against any individual.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.