As many as 19 nursing students took ill and, of them, three are being treated at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). due to suspected rat poison contamination at the hostel of Adarsh Nursing College in Jnanabharathi on August 18.

The hostel management had engaged a private person to spray rat poison in the basement of the hostel where the generator had been installed, to keep away rodents which were biting the wires. Police suspect that the rat poison that was sprayed in the basement spread to the other areas of the hostel and was inhaled by the students, rendering them ill.

An investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason as to why the students fell ill.

Of the 19 students, Jayanth Varghese, Dilish and Jomon are being treated in the ICU.

Based on a complaint by one of the students staying in the hostel, Noel, the police have registered a case against the hostel management and Manje Gowda, the contractor who sprayed rat poison, charging them under Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substances) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.